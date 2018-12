Chinese DEIC Charges Lowest Price Of UAH 19.1 Billion In Donbasenergo Tender For Slovyansk TPP Unit 6 Reconstr

Dongfang Electric International Corporation (DEIC; China) has charged the lowest price of UAH 19.090 billion in the tender of Donbasenergo energy generating company for the reconstruction of the power unit No. 6 of the Slovyansk thermal power plant (Mykolayivka, Donetsk region).

This is evidenced by data in the ProZorro public procurement system, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

An expected cost of the procurement was UAH 21.244 billion.

DEIC is a Chinese state-owned company and incorporates about 100 enterprises.

It specializes in electric energy projects.

Another Chinese-based Power Construction Corporation of China (Powerchina) was also trading.

Its bid made UAH 19.615 billion.

The scope of procurement in this tender is the reconstruction of power unit No. 6 with division into power units No. 6b and No. 6a with a capacity of 330 mW each.

The service shall be delivered until September 2024.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, Donbasenergo received a profit of UAH 57.3 million, having increased revenue by 19% to UAH 4.8 billion.

The Donbasenergo power generating company operates the Starobesheve thermoelectric power plant (located in the part of the Donetsk region not controlled by the Ukrainian government) and the Slovyansk thermoelectric power plant, which have a combined installed capacity of 2,890 MW.

The Energoinvest Holding owns 60.859% of the shares in Donbasenergo and the State Property Fund owns 25%.

According to the state register of legal entities, the ultimate beneficial owners of PJSC Energoinvest Holding are Greek citizen Andreas Zerni and U.S. citizen Robert Bensch.