Hryvnia Exchange Rate Strengthens By 2 Kopecks To 28.17 UAH/USD In Interbank Market

The hryvnia exchange rate in the interbank currency market strengthened by 2 kopecks to 28.17 UAH/USD on Monday, after strengthening by 15 kopecks on Friday.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the market participants.

According to them, at the start of trading the hryvnia quotations were in the range of 28.18-28.21 UAH/USD, then they started to fall and reached the level of 28.16-28.18 UAH/USD, and hardly changed by the end of the trading session.

On Monday, the NBU did not hold a currency auction.

Since early 2018, the hryvnia rate in the interbank has fallen by 0.3% from 28.07 UAH/USD to 28.17 UAH/USD in the interbank currency market.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, the hryvnia rate decreased by 3.27% from 27.18 UAH/USD to 28.07 UAH/USD in the interbank currency market.