Court Refuses To Free Russian Tanker Mechanic Pogodin From Detention In Kherson Port

The Kherson District Administrative Court has refused to free the Russian tanker Mechanic Pogodin, which was detained in the port of Kherson.

Presidential representative in Crimea Boris Babin announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The Kherson District Administrative Court today denied a request by the owner of the Mechanic Pogodin tanker to end the blocking of this sanctioned property, of which the beneficial owner is the aggressor state,” he said.

Babin said that the court’s decision set a good precedent.

The Mechanic Pogodin tanker was detained in the port of Kherson in August this year because it belongs to a Russian company that is under Ukrainian sanctions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, law enforcement officials in Mariupol (Donetsk region) seized 3,000 tons of products belonging to the Alchevsk Iron and Steel Works private joint-stock company, which were being transported from a Russian port to Belgium, on November 1.