Lutsenko: Transfer Of Cases From State Bureau Of Investigation To Other Investigative Agencies Not Prohibited

Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko has said that transfer of cases under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation to other agencies is not prohibited.

Larysa Sarhan, the spokesperson for the Prosecutor-General’s Office, announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to her, the Prosecutor-General’s Office held an operational meeting chaired by Lutsenko, at which Lutsenko signed an order on creation of a department for organization of procedural management of pre-trial investigations that are being conducted by investigators at local offices of the State Bureau of Investigation.

"The Criminal Procedure Code does not prohibit transfer of pre-trial investigation of cases being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation to other pre-trial investigation agencies, unlike cases being investigated by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, for example," Lutsenko said.

He also said that the law authorizes the prosecutor's office to conduct investigations until November 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation began operations on November 27, when it opened its first criminal proceedings.