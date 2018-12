The National Bank of Ukraine has made available the electronic document flow within the banking system thanks to approval of the rules on application of a list of documents deriving from operations of the central bank and commercial banks.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The rules consist of 13 chapters instead of 19.

The new document approved with the resolution 130 of the NBU Board registered on November 27, 2018 will take effect on January 1, 2019.

