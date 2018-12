Poroshenko Suggests Rada Allow December 23 Elections In Unified Territorial Communities In Regions Under Marti

President Petro Poroshenko has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine hold elections in the unified territorial communities in the regions under martial law on December 23.

President Petro Poroshenko's Envoy to the Verkhovna Rada / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction, Iryna Lutsenko, said this at the Monday meeting of the Conciliatory Council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Lutsenko, the initiative indicates that the imposition of martial law will not trigger infringement of any rights and freedoms.

The bill 9357 has already been registered on the official website of the Verkhovna Rada, however, the text of the document is unavailable yet.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, the Central Election Commission has distributed UAH 32 million for preparation and holding of the first elections of members of village, town and city councils and respective chairpersons and mayors in 125 unified territorial communities in 22 regions on December 23.

The elections will take place to 15 city, 22 town and 88 village councils.

The CEC has announced the start from November 3 of the election campaign within the first elections in 125 unified territorial communities in 22 regions.