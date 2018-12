32 Persons Accused Of Crimes Against Euromaidan Subject To Release From Criminal Responsibility As 5-Year Peri

A total of 32 persons accused of crimes against Euromaidan are now subject to release from criminal responsibility as the 5-year period of limitation has expired.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from respective reply of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

In compliance with Article 80 of the Penal Code of Ukraine, the period of limitation for crimes of medium gravity is five years.

A total of 61 persons, 53 of whom are charged with suspicion of commission of most serious, serious, medium gravity crimes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the PGO states that a total of nine non-guilty verdicts have been passed within Euromaidan cases.