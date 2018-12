Ukrzaliznytsia To Integrate Kyiv - Boryspil Airport Railway Express Line With Subway At Vydubychi Subway Stati

Ukrzaliznytsia public joint stock company intends to integrate the Kyiv - Boryspil airport railway express line with subway at Vydubychi subway station.

Acting board chairperson of Ukrzaliznytsia Yevhen Kravtsov wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There we will carry out the construction of a new platform and its direct integration with the subway. The stop will be," he wrote.

However, he did not provide other details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since November 30, Ukrzaliznytsia has launched a rail service on the route Kyiv - Boryspil International Airport.

Ukrzaliznytsia intended to complete the construction of a rail link between Kyiv and the Boryspil airport by December 1.

Ukrzaliznytsia received permission to prepare a project for allocation of 3.5 hectares of land in Boryspil for implementation of the Air Express project.

Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Viktor Dovhan has announced that Ukrzaliznytsia intended to finance implementation of the Air Express project with its own funds.

In April 2011, Ukraine reached agreement with China on provision of USD 372 million for financing construction of a railway between Boryspil and Kyiv within the framework of the Air Express national project.

It was assumed that the trains on this road will begin to run until the end of 2012 and will cover the distance between the airport and Kyiv in 41 minutes, but the project was never implemented.