Ukraine has restricted the entry of foreigners to the non-government-controlled territories in the Donbas.

The press center of the Joint Forces Operation announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The exit of foreigners through entry and exit checkpoints on the line of contact is restricted," it says.

According to the statement, in connection with the imposition of martial law in parts of Ukraine, special crossing procedures have been introduced on the entry and exit checkpoints on the line of contact by decision of the Joint Forces’ Commander Serhii Nayev, but this special procedure does not apply to citizens of Ukraine.

In particular, entry into temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine by foreigners and stateless persons is restricted.

Only representatives of official observation missions of the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and the Red Cross will have the right to cross the line of contact.

Other foreign citizens will be allowed to enter temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine if they possess the relevant documents proving their permanent residence in the occupied territories or that their visit is for humanitarian purposes (funeral, serious illness, of close relatives, etc.).

Units of the State Border Guard Service operating as part of the Joint Forces are in full combat readiness.

All entry and exit checkpoints will continue operating normally.

If the situation on roads escalates, border units will be ready to act in accordance with orders from the commander of the Joint Forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Border Guard Service has restricted entry to Ukraine for Russian citizens aged between 16 and 60 during the period of martial law.