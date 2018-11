The National Commission on State Regulation of Energy and Utility Services (the Energy Commission) has postponed the introduction of daily gas balancing from December 1, 2018 to March 1, 2019.

This decision was made at a meeting of the Energy Commission on Friday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrtransgaz company, the operator of the Ukrainian gas transmission system, asked the Energy Commission to delay the introduction of daily gas balancing until the end of the 2018/2019 heating season.

The Energy Commission decided in late September to postpone the introduction of daily gas balancing from October 1 to December 1.

On July 27, 2018, the Energy Commission postponed the introduction of daily gas balancing from August 1 to October 1.

In addition, it fined Ukrtransgaz UAH 850,000 for failure to comply with the Gas Transmission System Code’s requirement to create an information platform for introducing daily balancing on the gas market, which disrupted the plan to start daily balancing on the gas market from August 1.