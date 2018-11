The Pecherskyi District Court has arrested blogger Oleksandr Baraboshko (Krus) and set a bail of UAH 3 million.

Prosecutor Andrii Filiuk said this after the court session, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court held in closed session.

The court partially granted the request of the prosecutor's office and arrested the blogger for two months with bail.

Baraboshko will remain in custody until January 29, 2019.

He has an alternative in the form of a bail of UAH 3 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 29, law enforcement agencies detained political consultant Volodymyr Petrov and blogger Baraboshko on suspicion of violating the privacy of the deputy head of the National Economy Security Department Oleksandr Varchenko, a civilian husband of First Deputy Director of the State Investigation Bureau Olha Varchenko.

Earlier media reported that police officer Varchenko sexually harassed and threatened student Nataliya Bureyko.

Varchenko himself announced an information attack on him and his family.