Ukraine To Terminate 40 Bilateral Agreements With Russia In Coming Days - Klimkin

Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin states that in the coming days, Ukraine intends to terminate 40 bilateral agreements with the Russian Federation.

The minister said this on the 1+1 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Lately, we have eliminated 48 bilateral agreements… The next portion of 40 will be terminated very soon. We are closely revising our contractual base," the minister said.

He reminded that the friendship, partnership and cooperation treaty with Russia will soon be terminated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, the Foreign Affairs Ministry sent a note to Russia on Ukraine's intention to terminate the friendship agreement.

Russia expressed its concern about Ukraine's intention to terminate the agreement.