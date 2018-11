Ukrzaliznytsia public joint stock company opened a railway connection on the Kyiv - Boryspil International Airport route from Friday.

Ukrzaliznytsia has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, Ukrzaliznytsia sends Kyiv - Boryspil International Airport high-speed express on the first route. Railway connection between the capital and the main air gates of Ukraine will operate 24/7. On the route between the Central Railway Station and the airport, the express train will stop at the Darnytsia station, ” it says.

The total cost of the implemented project is UAH 480 million.

Tickets for this train will be available at four self-service kiosks, which will be placed on the concourse over the fourteenth way.

The ticket cost will make up to UAH 80, and waiting time at peak time (morning and evening) will be 30 minutes, the rest of the time - one hour.

The time of the trip from the railway station in Kyiv to the airport will be 35 minutes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia intended to complete the construction of the railway between Kyiv and the Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv region within the Air Express project by December 1, 2018.

Ukrzaliznytsia received permission to prepare a project for allocation of 3.5 hectares of land in Boryspil for implementation of the Air Express project.

Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Viktor Dovhan has announced that Ukrzaliznytsia intended to finance implementation of the Air Express project with its own funds.

Air Express began construction of a railway between Boryspil and Kyiv on December 28, 2011.

In April 2011, Ukraine reached agreement with China on provision of USD 372 million for financing construction of a railway between Boryspil and Kyiv within the framework of the Air Express national project.