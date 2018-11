Russian Military To Transfer 2 Arrested SBU Employees From Crimea To Moscow

The occupation authorities of the Russian-annexed Crimea intend to transfer two arrested employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), who had earlier been detained along with Ukrainian navy sailors in the waters near the Kerch Strait, from the peninsula to Moscow.

Head of the SBU Chairperson's Administration, Ihor Huskov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said in Moscow the SBU employees would undergo interrogations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 25, Russia captured two Ukrainian motorboats and a towboat of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the waters near the Kerch Strait.

Besides, 24 Ukrainian seamen were taken hostage.

On November 27, a court in the Russian-annexed Crimea started to arrest the sailors for the period of two months.