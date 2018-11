State Border Guard Service Limits Entry To Ukraine For Russian Men Aged 16-60 For Period Of Martial Law

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has limited entry to Ukraine for the male citizens of the Russian Federation aged 16-60 for the period of the martial law.

Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Petro Tsyhykal said this at a meeting on defense capacity, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the Russians aiming to visit Ukrainian for humanitarian purposes, e.g. for funerals, are allowed to enter.

In turn, President Petro Poroshenko has urged to tighten requirements to registration of Russian citizens in 10 regions being under the martial law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine states that only Ukrainian documents allow crossing of the Ukraine-Crimea border during the period of the currently imposed martial law.