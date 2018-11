In the second quarter of 2018, the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party spent UAH 25 million for advertising (including UAH 21 million spent on advertising on television), the Opposition Bloc spent UAH 6.8 million, the Samopomich Association spent UAH 6.6 million, the Radical Party of Oleh Liashko spent UAH 6.5 million, the Petro Poroshenko Bloc Solidarity party spent UAH 3.6 million, and the People's Front faction spent UAH 1 million.

This follows from a report of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In addition, the parties that do not have factions in the Verkhovna Rada spent on advertising the following amounts: the Osnova party – UAH 8.8 million, the Agrarian Party – UAH 2 million, the Svoboda All-Ukrainian Union – UAH 1.6 million.

In the second quarter of 2018, Batkivschyna received UAH 8.5 million from the state budget, UAH 24.6 million from individuals, UAH 1.4 million from legal entities, and UAH 24 million from sponsorship contributions.

The Solidarity received UAH 32.5 million from the state budget, UAH 0.7 million from individuals, UAH 0.3 million from legal entities, and UAH 0.6 million from sponsorship.

The Samopomich received UAH 29 million from the state budget, UAH 0.5 million from individuals, and UAH 0.3 million from legal entities.

The People’s Front received UAH 33 million from the state budget, and sponsorship contributions amounted to UAH 0.1 million.

The Opposition Bloc received UAH 14 million from the state budget.

The Radical Party received from UAH 11 million from the state budget.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 11, the Cabinet of Ministers suggested that the Parliament increase the penalty for violation of the order of contributions to the accounts of political parties to UAH 6,800.