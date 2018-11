Poroshenko Hoping For Assistance Of NATO Warships In Sea Of Azov After Russia's Attack On Ukrainian Vessels

President Petro Poroshenko hopes that following the capture of the Ukrainian vessels by the Russian Federation in the Kerch Strait, warships of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will help Ukraine ensure navigation in the Sea of Azov.

Press service of the President of Ukraine said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also called for immediate imposition of additional sanctions against Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, two former employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) were involved in the capture of the Ukrainian vessels in the waters near the Kerch Strait on November 25 on the side of the Russian Federation.

Frolov noted that the said two SBU ex-employees joined Russia after the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The SBU states that Ukrainian vessels were purposefully fired at with four missiles launched from a Russian helicopter and a fighter in the Kerch Strait on November 25.

On November 25, the Russian Federation captured two Ukrainian motorboats and a towboat of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the waters near the Kerch Strait.

Besides, all 24 crewmembers were detained.