Ukrainian Vessels Purposefully Fired At By Russian Helicopter And Fighter In Kerch Strait On November 25 - SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) states that Ukrainian vessels were purposefully fired at with four missiles launched from a Russian helicopter and a fighter in the Kerch Strait on November 25.

Deputy Head of the SBU Oleh Frolov has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The SBU has promulgated conversations between pilots of a Ka-52 helicopter and Su-30 fighter and the military command on November 25.

Besides, the vessels were rammed and captured by the Russian troopers.

The SBU is trying to identify all the Russian citizens involved in the aforementioned crimes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 25, the Russian Federation captured two Ukrainian motorboats and a towboat of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the waters near the Kerch Strait.

Besides, all 24 crewmembers were detained.