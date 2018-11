IMF Likely To Consider Approval Of New Program For Ukraine After December 10

The Board of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is likely to consider the issue of approval of the new cooperation program for Ukraine at its meeting after December 10, 2018.

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde said this after negotiations with President Petro Poroshenko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, by December 10, Ukraine will have to complete fulfillment of all requirements to have the new program approved.

Besides, the statement says that the IMF is satisfied with the state budget for 2019 adopted in Ukraine.

Christine Lagarde did not rule out provision of technical assistance from the IMF to enhance tax management.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the IMF is likely to provide Ukraine with the new stand by program worth USD 3.9 billion for the period of 14 months.

The first tranche amount is expected to make USD 1.5 billion.