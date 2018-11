Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Volodymyr Omelian says that as at November 28 evening, the Ukrainian seaports of Mariupol and Berdiansk were practically blocked by the Russian Federation.

The minister has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the latest information, a total of 18 vessels are waiting to enter the Sea of Azov. Four of them are heading to the Berdiansk port, and 14 to Mariupol. Besides, nine more vessels cannot leave the Sea of Azov into the Black Sea. Other eight ships are moored at ports," the statement says.

According to the report, movement of a total of 35 vessels remains blocked.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 26, the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) said that the seaports in the Sea of Azov were operating in normal mode.