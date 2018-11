NBU Revises Upwards Dividend Repatriation From USD 3 Billion To USD 3.5 Billion In 2018

The National Bank of Ukraine has revised upwards the outlook for repatriation of dividends from USD 3 billion to USD 3.5 billion in 2018.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the press service of the central bank.

In August 2018, Deputy Head of the National Bank of Ukraine Oleh Churii said that the NBU was expecting repatriation of dividends of USD 2.5-3 billion in 2018.

According to the NBU, in 2018, payments on accrued dividends will make USD 3.5 billion against the background of gradual liberalization of capital movement and improvement performance of the enterprises with foreign capital.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, the NBU has estimated repatriation of dividends to amount to USD 1.8 billion in 2017.