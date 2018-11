Ukraine To Ask Turkey To Close Bosporus For Russian Military Vessels - Ukrainian Naval Forces Commander Voronc

Ukraine intends to ask the Republic of Turkey to close navigation through the Strait of Istanbul (the Bosporus) for Russian military vessels.

Commander of the Ukrainian Naval Forces Ihor Voronchenko said this in the 24 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Voronchenko noted that Ukraine will take respective steps in compliance with Article 19 of the Montreux Convention Regarding the Regime of the Straits.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a court in the Russian-annexed Crimea has arrested all 24 Ukrainian seamen detained by the Russian Federation until January 25, 2019.