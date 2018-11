President Petro Poroshenko’s decree on imposition of martial law from 02:00 p.m. on November 26 to 02:00 p.m. on December 26 and the law that approved the decree and limited the martial law to 10 regions have entered into force.

The text of the law has been published on the website of the parliament, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Document 2630-VIII has entered into force... It entered into force on 11/28/2018," the information on the website states.

In particular, according to the information, the document was published in issue No. 226 of the Holos Ukrainy newspaper, which is the parliament’s official newspaper, on Wednesday.

The decree and the law that approved it entered into force on the date of their publication.

The martial law was imposed for 30 days and it is in effect in Vinnytsia, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions, as well as in Ukraine's territorial waters in the Azov-Kerch basin.

As a result of the imposition of the martial law, the rights and legal interests of legal entities may be restricted temporarily. The constitutional rights and freedoms of citizens stipulated in article’s 30-34, 38-39, 41-44, and 53 of the Constitution (the right to inviolability of the home; the right to secret telephone conversations and correspondence; the right to personal and family life; freedom of movement; freedom of thought and speech; freedom to participate in elections and referendums; freedom to participate in meetings, rallies, and demonstrations; the right to dispose of one’s property; the freedom to engage in business activities; the freedom to work; workers’ right to strike; and the right to education) may also be restricted.

The president of Ukraine will announce partial military mobilization during the period of the martial law. The period and scope of the military mobilization will correspond to threats to the country’s national security and defense.

The decision to impose martial law was made in connection with Russia’s armed aggression against Ukrainian naval vessels near the Kerch Strait on November 25, its other aggressive actions in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, and the threat of large-scale invasion against the background of the occupation of Crimea and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, threats to the country’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence. It is intended to enable Ukraine to repel armed aggression and defend its national security.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko has promised that the rights of citizens will be restricted during the martial law only if there is land invasion by Russia.

The parliament has scheduled the next presidential elections for March 31, 2019.

Ukrainian law prohibits elections under martial law.