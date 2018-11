President Petro Poroshenko appointed Oleksandr Mysnyk as the chairperson of the Chernihiv regional state administration.

He said this during a working visit to Chernihiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Let me start by introducing the chairperson of the Chernihiv regional state administration, Mr. Oleksandr Mysnyk,” he said.

Poroshenko dismissed the chairperson of the Chernihiv regional administration Valerii Kulych in late July.

From November 2015, the 46-year-old Mysnyk was the chairperson of the Menska district council, where he passed from the Solidarity Bloc of Petro Poroshenko party.

In 2014–2015, he was the chairperson of the Menska district state administration; before that, for four years he worked as deputy head of the district administration for financial, economic and social issues.

From 1999 to 2006, Mysnyk worked in the tax authorities: until 2002, in the Koriukivska interdistrict state tax inspectorate of Chernihiv region, and from 2002 in Menska.

The day before, Poroshenko imposed martial law from 02:00 p.m. on November 26 for 30 days (until 02:00 p.m. on December 26) in 10 regions, including Chernihiv region.

In an interview with TV channels, he said that military-civil administrations would not be established under martial law conditions, but only defense councils would be established by regional state administrations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko promises that restriction of the rights of citizens in martial law conditions will be applied only in the case of overland military aggression by Russia.

Poroshenko also promises that he will do everything possible to prepare legislative changes that allow first election of members of village, town and city councils, as well as the respective chairpersons and mayors of the united territorial communities despite the martial law for the next plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada, which will be held on December 4.

The law "On the legal regime of martial law" expressly prohibits the holding of election, including local government bodies, during martial law.

The first election were scheduled for December 23 in 46 communities of nine regions where martial law is imposed: 12 communities in Mykolaiv region, 8 in each of Zaporizhia and Luhansk regions, 5 in Chernihiv region, 4 in Sumy region, 3 in each of Vinnytsia and Odesa regions, 2 in Kherson region and 1 in Donetsk region.