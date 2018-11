State Border Service Determining Border-Crossing Measures To Be Taken Following Imposition Of Martial Law

The State Border Guard Service is determining the necessary restrictive measures to be taken in relation to citizens crossing the border following the imposition of martial law.

The press service of the State Border Guard Service announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"What will happen during the martial law can be discussed a little later because the process of implementation of the legal regime and processing of the relevant documents outlining all the necessary measures, including entry and exit restrictive measures, is currently underway," said spokesperson Andrii Demchenko.

He added that specific measures in relation to Russian citizens would be announced in the future.

According to him, the border with Russia and border control have already been tightened.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has announced that soldiers do not intend to seize motor vehicles from the population or impose curfews during the martial law.

President Petro Poroshenko has signed a law approving his decree that imposed martial law in 10 regions from 02:00 p.m. on November 26 to 02:00 p.m. on December 26.