Court In Crimea Arrests All 24 Ukrainian Seamen Detained By Russia Until January 25, 2019

A court in the Russian-annexed Crimea has arrested all 24 Ukrainian seamen detained by the Russian Federation until January 25, 2019.

Anton Naumliuk, a correspondent of the New Newspaper [Novaya Gazeta] (Russia), who was present at a court hearing, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the court on Wednesday, November 28, arrested seven more prisoners of war.

Captain of the Nikopol motorboat Bohdan Nebylytsia and sailors Yevhen Semydotskyi, Yurii Bezyazychnyi, Andrii Shevchenko and Vyacheslav Zinchenko were detained for two months.

Captain of the 2nd rank of the Berdiansk motorboat Denys Hrytsenko and captain of the Yany Kapu towboat Oleh Melnychuk were detained until January 25, 2019 as well.

Thus, all 24 seamen were arrested.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 27, the court in Crimea arrested 17 Ukrainian seamen.

On November 25, the Russian Federation captured two Ukrainian motorboats and a towboat in the waters near the Kerch Strait.

A total of 24 Ukrainian seamen were taken hostage.