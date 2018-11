Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy has signed the Resolution on scheduling regular presidential election for March 31, 2019.

This follows from the data posted on the page of respective Resolution 9342 on the official website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Calling of the election to the said date was one of the requirements of a number of parliamentary factions during the vote for imposition of martial law.

In compliance with the Law of Ukraine On Legal Regime Of Martial Law holding of presidential election under martial law is prohibited.

In compliance with the Constitution of Ukraine presidential election is scheduled for last Sunday of March in the fifth year of the presidential office or March 31, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 26, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine scheduled next presidential election for March 31, 2019.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy has signed the law that approves the President Petro Poroshenko's Decree on imposition of 30-day martial law in the regions adjacent to the borders with the Russian Federation and Transnistria as well as the ones lying along the coastlines of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

The decree orders the military command, Ministry of Interior Affairs, other executive bodies and local self-government bodies to take measures and fulfill authorities provided for by the Law of Ukraine On Legal Regime Of Martial Law required to ensure defense capacity, protect safety of the population and interests of the state.

In compliance with the decree, martial law envisions temporary limitation of constitutional rights and freedoms of the Ukrainian citizens, introduction of temporary limitation of rights and legal interests of legal entities within frames of the measures under martial law.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is urged to implement the plan for imposition and taking of martial law measures and provision of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military units with materiel and property, services and financing within volumes required for effective implementation of the tasks.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) along with regional state administrations and other state bodies has to immediately put civil protection system facilities on full alert.

Regional state administrations and local self-government bodies have to establish defense councils and ensure assistance to the military command within martial law.

The decree takes effect simultaneously with the enactment of the law.

Besides of the approving the Decree, the Law provides for partial mobilization by the President within terms and volumes appropriate to the level of threats to security and defense of Ukraine.

The law is subject to immediate promulgation via mass media organizations and takes effect on the day of its publishing.