Cabinet Passes St Andrew's Church In Kyiv Into Permanent Use By Ecumenical Patriarchate

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has passed the St Andrew's Church in Kyiv into permanent use by the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Respective resolution was approved at the Wednesday meeting of the Ukrainian Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The list of the Churches facilities include, major premise of the church, dome area and stylobate on the first and second floors.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, on October 18, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine decided to transfer St. Andrew's Church in Kyiv to the permanent use of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

The transfer of the church shall following a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in compliance with the law on religious organizations.

The bill has yet to be signed by the President of Ukraine.

The law will take effect on the day following the date of its publication.