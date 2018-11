Justice Ministry Asking ECHR To Ensure Immediate Release Of Ukrainian Navy Seamen Detained By Russia In Kerch

The Justice Ministry of Ukraine asks the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to ensure immediate release of the Ukrainian seamen detained by the Russian Federation in the Kerch Strait.

Minister of Justice Pavlo Petrenko said this at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on November 28, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The minister noted that the seamen are prisoners of war and Russia does not have any right to judge them under their legislation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 25, Russian military captured two motorboats and a towboat of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the waters near the Kerch Strait.

A total of 24 Ukrainian seamen were taken hostage.

On November 27, a court in the Russia-annexed Crimea started to arrest Ukrainian seamen for 2 months.