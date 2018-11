Defense Ministry: Russia Sending SMS Messages Asking Residents Of Ukrainian Border Regions To Appear At Neares

Russia is sending SMS text messages in the name of the Ukrainian the Ministry of Defense, asking residents of Ukrainian regions bordering Russia to appear at their nearest military units.

The press service of the Ukrainian the Ministry of Defense announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the available information, residents of Putyvlskyi district of Sumy region, which is on the state border of the Russian Federation, received SMS text messages from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense today, November 27, 2018, asking them to appear at their nearest military unit," the statement said.

According to the statement, the Ministry of Defense has nothing to do with the sending of these text messages and the Ukrainian Armed Forces have never resorted to such measures to inform citizens.

"On the contrary, there are quite a few examples of spam messages sent by Russian occupation forces and the illegal armed formations that Russia supports on the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Therefore, this tactic by the invader/aggressor is already known," the statement said.

According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, such actions are the latest manifestation of Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense called on citizens to trust only official information and report such cases to the competent authorities to allow a proper response to information aggression.

