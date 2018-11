Four of the Ukrainian sailors that were captured by Russia are injured and one of them is in serious condition.

First Deputy Parliament Speaker Iryna Heraschenko, who is Ukraine’s representative in the humanitarian affairs subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on resolution of the conflict in Donbas (Ukraine, Russia, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) and the presidential envoy on peaceful resolution of the situation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, announced this on her Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to our information, four of the captured sailors were injured and one of them is in serious condition," Heraschenko wrote.

Heraschenko added that a decision was made to coordinate efforts to provide legal, psychological, and social assistance to the captured Ukrainian sailors and their families during a special meeting that was attended by the Ukrainian parliament’s human rights representative Liudmyla Denisova, representatives of the Ukrainian Naval Forces, the Ministry for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and non-governmental organizations monitoring human rights.

According to Heraschenko, the official Russian authorities have not provided information about the status of the captured Ukrainian sailors through the office of the ombudsperson and lawyers have not been granted access to all of them.

Heraschenko wrote that illegal pressure was exerted on the captured sailors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyivskyi District Court of Simferopol (Russia-annexed Crimea) ruled on Tuesday that Ukrainian military sailor Volodymyr Varymez, who was detained by the Russian military, should be placed under arrest until January 25, 2019.