The National Security and Defense Council has announced that martial law has been imposed in 10 regions of the country from 2:00 p.m. on November 26.

The press service of the council announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council was held at 12:00 a.m. on November 26, during which President Petro Poroshenko’s proposal to impose martial law in the country for a period of two months from 2:00 p.m. on November 26 (until 2:00 p.m. on January 26, 2019) was approved.

The relevant presidential decree was submitted to the parliament on November 26.

Poroshenko decided to reduce the period of the martial law to 30 days after a debate in the parliament and consultations and publicly informed citizens of Ukraine.

The NSDC then approved Poroshenko’s initiative and made changes to its previous decision.

A new presidential decree (No. 392/2018) on imposition of martial law for a period of 30 days was then prepared.

Poroshenko agreed to limit the scope of the decree to 10 regions during debate of the draft law "On Approval of the Ukrainian Presidential Decree on Imposition of Martial Law in Ukraine (No. 9338), as stated in his address in the parliament.

The draft law initiated by the president, which took account of his proposed changes, was approved by 276 votes.

"In accordance with the Law of Ukraine on Approval of the Ukrainian Presidential Decree on Imposition of Martial Law in Ukraine" (No. 9338), which was adopted by the parliament on November 26, martial law in Ukraine has been imposed in the Vinnytsia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Odesa, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions, as well as in Ukraine’s territorial waters in the Sea of Azov and Kerch from 2:00 p.m. on November 26 to 2:00 p.m. on December 26, 2018," the National Security and Defense Council said in the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko earlier announced that martial law would be imposed from 9:00 a.m. on November 28.