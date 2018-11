Court Arrests Ukrainian Navy Detained By Russian Military Until January 25

The Kyiv District Court of Simferopol (The Russian-annexed Crimea) has ordered arrest of Ukrainian navy Volodymyr Varymez detained by the Russian military until January 25, 2019.

The TASS Russian information agency has informed about this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On Tuesday, the court will select a measure of restriction for 12 and 24 of the detained navy.

Varymez, 26, from Odesa region, the senior seaman of the Yany Kapu towboat, was the first sailor arrested.

He was arrested until January 25, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 25, Russia seized two Ukrainian armored artillery boats and a harbor tug near the Kerch Strait.

24 Ukrainian seamen were taken hostage.