Non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament Nadiya Savchenko, who is suspected of terrorism, undergoes surgery in a hospital in Kyiv.

This is stated in the video message of the MP's sister on her Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Vira Savchenko, the surgery concerns her sister's knee joint.

The sister also said that after the operation on Tuesday, Nadiya would be immediately sent to the remand prison.

She urged law enforcement officers not to do this, because, in her opinion, that would be a torture for her sister.

Savchenko's lawyers will file a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights in case of her immediate delivery to the remand prison after the surgery.

The sister hopes that Savchenko will be allowed to spend at least a day in the hospital after the surgery.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv extended a preventive measure in the form of detention for the Member of Parliament Nadiya Savchenko until December 30.