Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed concern over Ukraine's decision to impose martial law.

This follows from a statement posted on the official website of the Russian President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Putin assumed that the said decision was taken given the upcoming presidential election campaign in Ukraine.

Putin expressed the concerns during a phone conversation with Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel initiated by the German Chancellor.

Merkel's position is not mentioned in the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States calls on the Russian Federation and Ukraine to show moderation, and Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Petro Poroshenko to settle the situation.

At the same time, Pompeo called the incident when Russian motorboats rammed Ukrainian vessels, wounding of the crew and capturing the ships a dangerous escalation and a violation of the international law and condemned the aggressive actions of Russia.

The U.S. official also called on Russia to return the vessels and their crew to Ukraine, respect sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

Mr. Pompeo also informed about his phone conversation with President Petro Poroshenko dedicated to discussion of the Russian aggression against Ukraine in the Black Sea not far from the Kerch Strait.

At the same time, American media state that asked about the Kerch Strait incident, President of the United States Donald Trump did not accuse Russia directly, however, described the situation as a problem of the two parties.

Earlier, United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley expressed concerns over the attack on the Ukrainian vessels and called on it not to escalate the situation.