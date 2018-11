The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) insists it detained the three Ukrainian vessels in the territorial waters of Russia.

Press service of the FSB has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, on November 24, the vessels of the Ukrainian Naval Forces were detected and identified at the distance of 28-30 nautical miles within the exclusive economic zone of Russia (the vessels being Horlivka logistics vessel and Yany Kapu towboat that were moving towards the Kerch Strait).

The FSB states that the Ukrainian vessels had not notified the Kerch port sea administration (the Russia-annexed Crimea) 48 and 24 hours before.

Russia notified the Ukrainian vessels of closing of the Kerch Strait.

On November 25 morning, gunboats Nikopol and Berdiansk were fueled by the Horlivka logistics boat and were moving towards the Kerch Strait having notified the Russian Federation about navigation to the Berdiansk seaport (Zaporizhia region).

The Ukrainian Naval Forces vessels stated that in compliance with the provisions of the agreement between the Russian Federation and Ukraine On Cooperation In Using The Sea Of Azov And The Kerch Strait dated December 24, 2003 they had the right to freedom of navigation.

Nevertheless Russia banned them from moving through the Strait explaining respective decision with the fact that Ukraine had not notified it in advance.

So the Ukrainian vessels continued floating towards the Kerch Strait.

The FSB states that as at 8:35 a.m., the Ukrainian Naval Forces vessels were put on combat alert and headed towards the vessels and motorboats of the Russian Federation.

Therefore, a group of Russian vessels blocked the Ukrainian ones and once the latter decided to get out of the entrapment, the Russian ships started a pursuit.

According to the FSB, at first the Russians fired off several warning shots and then started firing for effect.

Russia assured that the Ukrainian towboat and two motorboats were fired at and detained in the territory waters of the Russian Federation.

Besides, according to the Nikopol motorboat was stopped with the help of a combat helicopter.

On November 26, at 6:40 a.m., the Ukrainian vessels were towed to the Kerch Port.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has approved the President Petro Poroshenko's decree on imposition of 30-day martial law in regions adjacent to the Russian Federation, Transnistria and the ones located along the coastline of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.