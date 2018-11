SBU Confirms Presence Of 2 Employees Aboard Of Ukrainian Vessels Captured By Russia, One Of Them Wounded

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has confirmed presence of two employees aboard of the Ukrainian vessels captured by the Russian Federation in the Kerch Strait as well as the fact that one of them was wounded.

Press service of the SBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, according to the statement, the SBU is taking all possible measures within its competence to release the hostages.

The SBU demands leadership of the Russian special services to stop psychological and physical pressure on Ukrainian military men used to justify the act of aggression.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has approved the President Petro Poroshenko's decree on imposition of 30-day martial law in regions adjacent to the Russian Federation, Transnistria and the ones located along the coastline of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.