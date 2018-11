The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has not legal restrictions regarding further cooperation with Ukraine.

IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Gosta Ljungman has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has approved the President Petro Poroshenko's Decree on imposition of 30-day martial law in eight border-adjacent regions (Vinnytsia, Luhansk, Mykolayiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Kherson) and in the water zones near the Kerch Strait.