The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has scheduled presidential election for March 31, 2019.

A total of 298 parliamentary members backed respective draft resolution, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Calling of the next regular presidential election for the said date was one of the demands of a number of parliamentary factions during the voting for imposition of martial law.

In compliance with the Law of Ukraine On Legal Regime Of Martial Law, holding presidential election under martial law is prohibited.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada has approved imposition of martial law for the period of 30 days starting November 28, 9 a.m.