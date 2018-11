Russia's Aggressive Actions Aimed At Taking Full Control Over Black Sea And Sea Of Azov - Military Intelligenc

The Main Intelligence Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine states that with its aggressive actions the Russian Federation aims to take the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov under its full control.

Spokesperson for the Department Vadym Skybytskyi has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He says that Russia intends to limit opportunities of Ukraine's partners to ensure safety of navigation in the Black Sea.

Besides, the Department states that Russia is increasing the number of military aircraft in the Russia-annexed Crimea.

About 500 Russian fighters are brought to the Ukrainian border.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko asks the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to consider imposition of martial law at its extraordinary meeting on November 26.