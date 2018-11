Former presidents Leonid Kravchuk (1991-1994), Leonid Kuchma (1994-2005), and Viktor Yuschenko (2005-2010) have called on the parliament to amend the law "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law" to abolish the law’s ban on holding of presidential elections under martial law if the parliament approves President Petro Poroshenko’s decree on imposition of martial law.

Kravchuk read the text of the relevant joint statement issued by the three former presidents to reporters, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Thousands of dead people and the threat of full-scale intervention by the enemy was not a basis for imposition of martial law [in the past]. One of the main arguments for this decision was inevitability of catastrophic socio-economic, demographic, and political consequences. Obviously, other arguments have emerged today and they are most likely political in nature – elections... If members of the parliament decide that there is no alternative to martial law, they are obliged to amend the Law on the Legal Regime of Martial Law to remove its provision that bans elections and excessively restricts rights and freedoms," he said.

Kravchuk, Kuchma, and Yuschenko also believe that members of the parliament are also obliged to adopt a resolution scheduling presidential elections for March 31, 2019 (the date stipulated by the Constitution) simultaneously with approval of imposition of martial law and adoption of the aforementioned legislative amendments.

In response to questions from journalists, Kravchuk said that the three former presidents were not categorically opposed to imposition of martial law because they believed that it should have been imposed much earlier. According to him, the three former presidents merely noted that the decision to impose martial law should not have been postponed until the eve of presidential elections, when it prompts doubts and suspicions among the public, which could trigger an internal conflict.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament started considering the approval of Poroshenko’s decree on imposition of martial law at 4:00 p.m.