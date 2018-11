Ambassador Haley: U.S. Urges UN Security Council To Vote Against Russia-Proposed Agenda

The United States of America has called on the United Nations Security Council to vote against the agenda of the Security Council meeting proposed by Russia.

The United States’ Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We urge members of the Security Council to vote against the agenda proposed by Russia," she said.

Haley also expressed the United States’ concern about the situation in the Sea of Azov and Russia's actions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko has asked the parliament to approve imposition of martial law for 30 days from 9:00 a.m. on 28 November to allow campaigning for the presidential elections scheduled for March 31, 2019.