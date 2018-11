CEC Refuses To Comment On Legal Possibility Of Conducting President Elections Until Rada Decides To Approve Ma

The Central Election Commission has refused to comment on or explain the possibility of conducting the presidential elections set by the Constitution for March 31, 2019, until the Verkhovna Rada approves the decree of President Petro Poroshenko on imposing martial law.

The CEC chairperson Tetiana Slypachuk has said this to the press, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Slypachuk added that the CEC does not provide comments or explanations to legislation.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, at 4:00 pm, Monday, the Rada will consider the approval of the decree of Poroshenko on the introduction of martial law.