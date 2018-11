NBU Decides To Gather Chairpersons Of Largest Banks Due To Possible Imposition Of Martial Law

The National Bank of Ukraine has decided to gather chairpersons of Ukraine's largest banks due to possible imposition of martial law on Monday, November 26 at 12 p.m.

Press service of the central bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The meeting is dedicated to preparation of the banking sector for operation amid martial law if imposed.

The NBU does not have any grounds to impose administrative measures in the money-credit and currency markets.

Top-managers of the Ukrainian banks have confirmed their readiness to ensure continuous payments, collection and replenishment of cash machines.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy has decided to convene an extraordinary meeting of the Ukrainian Parliament for 4 p.m., Monday to vote for imposition of martial law.

President Petro Poroshenko asks the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to approve imposition of martial law at its extraordinary meeting on November 26