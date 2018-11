The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) intends to request a court to detain former acting head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine Myroslav Prodan suspected of illegal enrichment with a possibility of a bail.

A source in the SACPO has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the source, the request will be given to the court on November 30, as Prodan is summoned for interrogation in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau on this day.

Law enforcement officers have handed a notice on interrogation in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau on November 30 to Prodan suspected of illegal enrichment.

According to Prodan's lawyer Larysa Kryvoruchko, although the notice was handed illegally, her client accepted it anyway and is ready to arrive for interrogation.

Kryvoruchko noted, Prodan was not delaying when returning to Ukraine.

Prodan returned to Kyiv on Monday, November 26.

According to him, his medical treatment continues, but now he does not have to remain in a medical institution.

A confirmation from the Bayreuth hospital (Bavaria) concerning Prodan's decease was given to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 15, the SACPO notified in absentia Prodan that he is suspected of illegal enrichment for UAH 90 million.