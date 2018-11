The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has no formal legal restrictions that would hinder further cooperation amid martial law.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the press service of the IMF Resident Representative Office in Ukraine.

The IMF has already had experience in cooperating with a number of countries having ongoing armed conflicts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 26, the United Nations Security Council will have an extraordinary meeting to consider the issue of the capture of Ukrainian vessels by the Russian Federation in the Kerch Strait.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have been put on full combat alert.

In turn, press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said it had put its forces on combat alert as well.

President Petro Poroshenko asks the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to consider imposition of martial law over Russia's attack on Ukrainian vessels at its extraordinary meeting on November 26.