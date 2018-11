The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) suggests that President Petro Poroshenko impose martial law for the period of 60 days.

Respective decision was taken at the Monday meeting of the NSDC, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the legislation, the NSDC suggests that the President of Ukraine impose martial law.

At first the President should issue respective decree and request the Verkhovna Rada to approve it.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko states that the decision to impose martial law will not trigger immediate mobilization and restriction of constitutional rights and freedoms of the citizens.

The President noted that Ukraine has evidence that the attack on the Ukrainian vessels was not a mistake or an accident.

President Petro Poroshenko asks the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to approve imposition of martial law at its extraordinary meeting on November 26.

The President of Ukraine called on the MPs to gather for an extraordinary meeting and discuss the said issue behind closed doors.

Poroshenko added that Ukraine will not take offensive actions.

In compliance with the legislation, the special legal regime can by impose in the whole territory of Ukraine or in some of its areas, however, Poroshenko did not specify the territory for martial law.

A total of six Ukrainian military men from vessels captured by the Russian Federation were wounded.