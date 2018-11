A total of six Ukrainian military men from vessels captured by the Russian Federation were wounded.

Press service of the Ukrainian Naval Forces has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Russian occupants are towing the motorboat Berdiansk and towboat Yany Kapu while motorboat Nikopol is floating by itself surrounded by Russian ships.

At about 11:20 p.m., November 25, President's Envoy to Crimea Borys Babin wrote on Facebook that six Ukrainian seamen were wounded and about 20 were taken hostage.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) calls on the Russian Federation to observe the international law and ensure unhampered access of Ukrainian vessels to the Sea of Azov.

According to the report, NATO is monitoring the conflict in the area of the Kerch Strait.

NATO supports inviolability of Ukraine's borders and its right to navigation within its territorial waters.

NATO also condemned militarization of the Russia-annexed Crimea and the Sea of Azov by the Russian Federation.