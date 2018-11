Poroshenko: Salaries Of Military To Rise To At Least UAH 10,000, In Field To UAH 21,000 From 2019

President Petro Poroshenko states that from January 1, 2019, the salary of military will be at least UAH 10,000, and in the field - UAH 21,000.

He said this at a meeting with students of the Kyiv National University of Trade and Economics, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Today at 6 a.m., the parliament supported my decision, which I submitted to the National Security and Defense Council, in order to raise the level of financial support for the soldiers. From January 1, the soldier will receive at least UAH 10,000, and UAH 21,000 in the field,” he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the early hours of Friday, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the state budget for 2019.