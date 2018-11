The Constitutional Court of Ukraine has found unconstitutional law provisions that people convicted for administrative offenses for up to 15-day arrest shall serve the sentence immediately after court rulings and before appeals are considered.

This is said in the Constitutional Court's decision of November 23, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Constitutional Court considered the constitutional motion of Valeria Lutkovska, former Ukraine's Ombudsperson.

Lutkovska challenged the constitutionality of some provisions of Article 294 and Article 326 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

The provisions envisage that court rulings on administrative arrest (up to 15 days) take effect immediately and not after consideration of appeals.

The provision of the Code of Administrative Offenses violate the right of citizens provided by Article 29 of the Constitution of Ukraine.

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine declared the said provisions of the Code of Administrative Offenses void.

The decision of the Constitutional Court is final and cannot be challenged.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 22, 2018, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine introduced the misdemeanor offences institute.

A misdemeanor offence is an action (activity or inactivity) punished with a fine not exceeding 3,000 tax-exempt minimum incomes (UAH 51,000) or other punishment not linked to imprisonment.